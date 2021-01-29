Joy Thurston, 66, from Columbus Mississippi passed away on 24 Jan 2021 due to complications from Double Pneumonia.
Joy was born in 1954 to the late Ernst and Elberta Schubert in New Braunfels Texas.
She met her husband Mark Thurston, in New Jeresy, where he was stationed in the Air Force. They were married for 46 years and are the proud parents of 2 children. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and Grandmother of 3.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mark, a son Shannon Thurston, from Madison Alabama, his wife Katie Shirley Thurston, and their 2 children Landon and Chase Thurston. She is also survived by her son Mark Thurston from Caledonia Mississippi, his wife Becky Thurston and their daughter Chelsea.
She was the second of 5 children in the Schubert family. She is also survived by all of them: Stephen Schubert and his wife Donna, Patricia Douglas-Moeller, Daniel Schubert and his wife Valerie Hamrick Shubert, and her youngest sister Sherry Santos and her husband Henry.
She volunteered at the Columbus AFB Thrift store while her husband was stationed there, and The Palmer Children’s Home Thrift store for many years. She loved being included. Her hobbies included Baking and Cooking and she was especially known for her Banana Bread and Brownies.
She will be missed.
Commented