Shirley Catherine Kimes passed away peacefully January 24th 2020 in the arms of her caregiver Leana Tolbert. She was born on September 6, 1939 in Dairyland, WI to the late William Boyd and Sadie Florence (Java) Cockerham.
She will be greeted by her husband, Glen; her parents, William and Sadie; step-father, Richard Fredericks; daughter, Angela; siblings, Boyd, Dorothy, Don, Orville, Clifford, Harold and Linda.
She leaves behind to love and remember: her daughter, Melissa (Chaz) Skeoch, of New Braunfels; grandchildren; Misty (Alex) Zayas, Nichole (Jullian) Nicholson, Todd (Katelynn} Nicholson, twins, Brittany and Blake Nicholson, all of the New Braunfels area; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Wes (Marie) Cockerham Mission Tx, Russ (Ivah) Cockerham Luck, Wi., Sandi Fredericks of Seguin, Richard (Debbie) Fredericks of Frederic, WI. and Ronald (Patty) Fredericks of Lewis, WI. In addition, Shirley leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and one longtime friend, Shirley Martin of Comstock, WI.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel.
