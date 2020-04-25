Bill Dodson, age 83 of New Braunfels, passed away on April 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dola & Gordon Horton and brother, James “Sonny” Dodson. He is survived by his wife, Joyleen Dodson of New Braunfels; daughters, Carol Bacon & husband James; Renee Wilson & husband Stephen of New Braunfels; sister, Betty Muehlenweg of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Sydney Perry & husband Matt of Midland and Andrea Wilson & husband Joshua Pope of McKinney and great-grandchildren, Kennedy Perry, James Pope & Archer Pope; in addition to several nieces and nephews. Bill was a Korean War Veteran. He was a Canine Trainer and Handler for the Air Force Police. Bill was a retired Comal County Sheriff’s Deputy. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. (Social Distancing and limits of 10 within the chapel will be strictly adhered to, we encourage all who attend to understand that a short wait outside to greet the family may be required). A Family Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held when we are all able to gather together again. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Humane Society or Charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
