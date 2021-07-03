Rex Neal Dowden danced to Glory on Friday, June 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at age 74. He was so happy to be a resident of Canyon Lake, TX. Rex was born on February 23, 1947 in Monroe, Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Ira Bronson Dowden; mother Agnes Pearl Ketchum Dowden; Uncle “Ken” Kenneth Ketchum; and brother, David Eulon Dowden. He graduated from Permian High School in Odessa, Texas. His time at Odessa College was cut short when he took a job at Shell Oil Company. He married Linda Sue Derrick in 1967.
Together they had son, Derrick Neal and daughter, Heather Nicole. Rex continued to work as he served his country in the United States Marine Corp Reserves for 7 years.
A natural salesman, Rex was successful in sales of industrial materials, pleasure & fishing boats, insurance and medical equipment. He also worked in the oil & gas industry. But his favorite job of all was at The Scooter Store where he worked alongside Avia.
As soon as Rex discovered Central Texas and the Hill Country, he knew it would be his forever home. It was there at Canyon Lake in 1997, where he met Avia Klatt Ramsey, and asked her to dance for the very first time. There would be thousands more dances, to hundreds of songs, in dozens of dance halls for Rex and Avia. They married on April 24, 1999 blending their two families into one.
A lifelong passion was hunting and fishing. He enjoyed his time in the Canyon Lake Lions Club, United Methodist Men, attending church at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, then North Shore United Methodist Church. He loved cooking for Alan Hydraulics Bar-B-Que cook team, was a member of the Seguin and Canyon Lake Parrot Head Clubs, as well as a member of the Galveston Mardi Gras Knights of Momus Krewe. Some of his favorite times were dedicated to the Comal County Fair as a Director and Chairman of the Horticultural Exhibit. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. Celebration was a way of life for Rex and Avia “Cissy.” They celebrated everything and celebrated BIG - dancing, family occasions, Superbowl, Fiesta, Mardi Gras, Wurstfest, Halloween and building “BridgeGate.” He loved the “Happiest Place on Earth” – Disney World and cruise travel. Their 24 years together were filled with so much fun and joy. The echoes of Rex’s laughter will never fade.
Survivors include wife Avia and children, Derrick Dowden (wife Christie), Heather Fitzgerald (husband Jon), Keenan Winters Ramsey (girlfriend Ashley Pollock), Lauren Avia Cavanagh (husband Chris); brother-like cousin Philip Neal, sisters-in-law Eddy English and Thadea Corkill Dowden; nephews Matt Dowden and Bret English (wife Shirley). Grandchildren: Cody Neal Dowden (girlfriend Malinda Eckert), Kelsey Sue Palmer, Shelby Jean Palmer, Baillie Fitzgerald, Jack Hayze Cavanagh, Luke Winters Cavanagh, Mila Salas, Meghan Brittany Ramirez (husband Matt), and great grandchildren, Rylie, Rhett and Raelyn, beloved pet – R. C. (Rex’s Cat) and countless scores of dear friends. A memorial service and military “Final Salute” will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at North Shore United Methodist Church at 23880 N. Cranes Mill Rd. Canyon Lake, TX 78133 officiated by Pastor Kim Burke at 10:30 am. Donations can be made in Rex’s name to the Comal County Fair Horticulture Exhibit.
Honorary Pallbearers: George Dean, David Heiser, Dennis Quick, Michael Russell, Jack Schoettle and Paul White. Greeters: Matthew Dean and Sandy Newman. Ushers: Brian O’Beck and Paul Robertson. Horsewoman: Cheryl Lynn Harmon. Musicians: Jay Pfannstiel and Sandy Roberts. Videographer: Kim Porterfield. A meal and fellowship will follow at the Comal County Fairgrounds Arts & Crafts Hall. Deep appreciation is extended to Kirstyn and Hope Hospice staff and New Braunfels VFW Post 7110 Honor Guard. Arrangements were coordinated with Legends Funeral Services at legendsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
