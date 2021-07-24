Barbara Kester

Barbara came bouncing into this world on August 20, 1939 in Victoria, Texas. She was the daughter of Howard and Vera Goode Garber and Stepfather Michael J. Garber who have preceded her in death. Barbara was the last of a large family of 11 children who have all preceded her in death. She follows sisters Connie, Norma, Iris, brothers Richard, Curtis, Douglas, Howard, Milton, Jesse, and Wayne also Mother and Father in law Gordon and Violet Kester, brother-in law Larry Kester and sister-in law Eleanor Noah. Left behind are husband LaVaine Kester of 63 years, daughter Robin (Bret), sons Robert (Sherry), Ronald, and Russell (Karla), 9 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A “Celebration of Life” will be held on August 21, 2021, at the New Braunfels Christian Church, 737 N Loop 337, NB. at 11:00 am. All that knew and loved her are welcome to attend and there will be a fellowship following the services. For more information, please visit the Goetz Funeral Home website.
