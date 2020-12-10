Guillermo Morales

Guillermo Morales, age 86, and a life-long resident of New Braunfels, went home to our Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020.  Guillermo was born on June 25, 1934 in New Braunfels to the late Fortunato Morales and Maria del Refugio Morales.  He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Concepcion Farias and Frances M. Castilleja; brothers, Inocencio Morales, Fortunato Morales, Jr. and Hilario Morales.  Survivors include his beloved children, Rosie Martinez and husband, Richard, Carlos Morales, Barbara Morales and Missy Castillo and husband, Amado; sister, Alicia Flores and husband, Raul; brothers, Jesse G. Morales and wife, Angie S. and Joe Morales and wife, Joann.  Memorial services are scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel.  To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.