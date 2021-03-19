Rebecca E. Hahn-Zapalac, 64, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on March 9, 2021 at home. She was born to Norman Neal Hahn and Betty Jo Belcher in Alice, Texas on June 6, 1956.
She is survived by her husband, Chad Zapalac; sister, Debbie Kay and husband Mike of Florida; brother in law, Dale Zapalac and wife Barabra Weimar, TX; sister in law, Cynthia Montgomery of Bay City, Texas; nieces and nephews, Lauren Kay, Neal Kay, Josh Zapalac and wife Kelsey; Courtney Piper and husband Austin, and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary and Vigil to begin at 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, March 19, 2021 In Weimar, Texas at Saint Michael Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude’s or to a charity of one’s choice.
