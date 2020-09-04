Jeanette Clem Pittman of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 1, 2020 at the age of 80 years. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be missed by all. A Graveside visitation and service will be held on September 8, 2020 at 2:00pm at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.