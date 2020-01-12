Maria T. Rodriguez of New Braunfels went to be with the Lord Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on July 31, 1937 in Pearsall, Tx to Rudolfo Torrez and Guadalupe Hernandez. Maria is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Tranquilino L. Rodriguez; daughters, Mary Lou Molina (Hector), and Debra Regalado (Enrique); sons, Rudy Rodriguez (Linda) of Slidell, LA. and Randy Rodriguez (Beatrice) and son-in-law, John Gonzales; sisters, Connie Loya, Lilia Limon, and Nicolasa Torrez; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolfo and Guadalupe Torrez; son, Edward Scott Rodriguez; daughter, Virginia Gonzales; sisters, Irene Martinez and Beatrice Bustos; brother, Juan Torrez; grandson Mark Anthony Molina; and great grandchildren, Maddox Zayne Rubio and Azalea Perez.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5-9 p.m, with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, with procession from Zoeller Funeral Home departing at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
