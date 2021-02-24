Judy Chapa Mendoza, age 49, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord and her father on Sunday, February 14th, 2021 in her hometown of New Braunfels, Texas. Judy was one of the sweetest and kindest souls with a natural motherly instinct. For over 20 + years, Judy dedicated her life and career doing what she loved, teaching infants and children, leaving everlasting impacts on so many families throughout the area. She was a loyal friend and never hesitated to do any and everything for her family. Her family was her entire world; her love for all of her girls was indescribable. She was a devoted wife that loved joining Simon on adventures and watching Cowboys football. Judy also enjoyed taking trips with friends and family, creating endless memories that we will cherish for the rest of our lives.
She was born on May 3rd, 1971 to Maria and Raul Chapa Sr. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Simon Mendoza Jr., and their three beautiful daughters Kayla, Kendra, and Arabella, along with one granddaughter, Autumn; her Mother, Maria Chapa, and her two brothers, Raul Chapa Jr. and Andrew Chapa. She will also be remembered by her family by law, Simon Mendoza Sr., Angie Mendoza, Jennifer Mendoza and Joseph Mendoza, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family, come and join her family on February 26, 2021 at 5:00 pm at Faith Alive Church, 1311 Industrial Drive, New Braunfels, TX for viewing and visitation. Funeral Services will be held on February 27, 2021 at 10:00 am at Faith Alive Church, 1311 Industrial Drive, New Braunfels, TX. Committal Service will be held on February 27, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery #2, 5717 FM 482, New Braunfels, Texas. Refreshments will follow services at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 600 Peace Ave, New Braunfels, TX.
Pall – bearers: Steve Lopez III, Ruben Rivera, David Gonzales, Chris Martinez, Rodney Holland, and Rick Casarez.
