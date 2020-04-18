Charles Foust, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 69. Charles was born on September 14, 1950, in Taylor, Texas to Carlton and Geneva Foust. Charles was the middle of 3 children. He married his wife Rita on November 23, 1972. Charles pursued a degree in education at University of Texas, then followed his love of fish into a career as an aquarist for the San Antonio Zoo and the Texas State Aquarium. He later returned to his career as a German teacher, spending his last years before retirement teaching at San Marcos High School and leading an exchange program with a school in Germany. Following his retirement, in July 2013, he fulfilled his dream of taking his wife Rita on a trip to Germany and Austria, acting as tour guide and tourist. In retirement, Charles served the New Braunfels church of Christ as an elder.
Charles will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. His memory will also be cherished for his strong faith and service to his church and his ability to bring his sense of humor into all situations.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Rita; brother Bruce Foust and wife Gayla; sister Becky Smart and husband Greg; son Gabriel Foust and wife Shannon; daughter Elisa Jessup and husband Ryan; daughter Jessica Rodriguez and husband Armando; and 8 grandchildren who love their Opa.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
