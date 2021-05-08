Susan R. Robles

Susana R. Robles of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the age of 84. She was born in Seguin, Texas to Miguel G. and Luisa Gonzales Rivas on August 11, 1936.
She was a member of the Guadalupanas at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. In 1951, Susana was crowned queen representing Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She married Martin Robles, Sr. in 1954 in New Braunfels. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Eden Home (now Eden Hills) senior living community in New Braunfels for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, five sisters, and two grandchildren, Justin and Ashley. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Martin Robles, Sr., son Martin Robles, Jr. and wife Terry, daughter Carmen Vela and husband Rolando, sisters Carmela Luna and Severa Silvas, close family friend and caregiver, Carol Barrientos, as well as 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Monday, May 10, 5:00-8:00PM, with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 7:00PM, at Rock Hill Gospel Church, 1121 Oasis St., New Braunfels, Texas. Mass of Christian burial is Tuesday, May 11, 1:00PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 138 W. Austin St., New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, Texas.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
