It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey Lewis Daugereau (57) announce his sudden passing at his home in Selma, Tx on the evening of January 1, 2021. He was born on August 31, 1963 to his beloved family. He is preceded in death by his parents George Daugereau and Judy Warren.
He leaves behind his wife, Cindy Mirenna, and their daughter Ashley Daugereau; daughters Heather Stickler (Brock), Georgya Daugereau and Kryssa Daugereau; son Jeffrey Pedigo; stepsons Joel Mirenna and Justin Mirenna; sisters Tracy Lindsley (Curt) and Cheryl Putman (Shawn); and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. Jeff will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him. We look forward to seeing him again in heaven.
His services are as follows:
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 8, from 5:00-7:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, January 9, at 9:00am at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel, followed by the graveside interment at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78132, at 11:00am.
