Justin Ray Stoeltje, 40, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on March 6, 2021. He was born to Joe William Stoeltje and Annie Mae Luersen Stoeltje in New Braunfels, Texas on March 27, 1980. He is survived by his loving parents, Joe and Annie; and brother William “Billy” Stoeltje; extended family members and friends.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Tuesday March 16, at Zoeller Funeral Home until 9:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at 5:00 PM and continue until Service time. A Service will be held in the Zoeller Funeral Home Chapel 7:00 PM March 17, 2021 and will conclude at the Funeral Home. A Committal Service with burial at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park wil be held at a later date. Memorial Contribution may be given to: Strike Force Special Olympics (SOTX) STR-13: 2642 Red Bud Way, New Braunfels, Texas 78132 or to Children’s Association for Maximum Pontential - C.A.M.P.:P.O. Box 27086, San Antonio, Texas 78227.
Commented