Wayne Alwood Gallion

Wayne Alwood (Al) Gallion, born January 10, 1928 in Salem, VA passed from this life into the arms of Jesus Christ July 18, 2020. Wayne was a quiet, kind, gentle man always willing to help those in need.
Wayne & Faye O’Bar were married July 4, 1949 at her parents home in N.B. thus starting their lives together.
Wayne enlisted in the Air Force Jully 1, 1946 and retired July 31, 1967 having served his country for 21 yrs. & 30 days. He then worked at Kelly A.F.B. for a short while until he was called to work by the Postal Service in N.B. where he worked until retirement in 1989.
He loved gardening and always raised enough veggies to feed the whole family. His children were always glad to see him & his veggies arrive at their house. He also had numerous fruit trees he tended.
Wayne was a 33 degree Mason and a member of N.B. Lodge #1109 A.F. & A.M. of which he was a Past Master and 20 yr. treasurer. He also belonged to many bodies associated with masonry. He was a member of First Baptist Church and Lifetime member of American Legion Post 179.
He dearly loved his Lord, Family and Masonry.
Wayne is preceded in death by his granddaughter Shi Ann Perry, his parents, 3 sisters and 3 brothers. He is survived by his wife Faye of 71 years & 14 days. Daughter Kathy Gallion, sons Donnie (Suzan), Terry (Tina), David (Beverly), grandchildren April Mullins (James), Donnie Jr. (Stephanie), David Jr. (Rachel), Michael (Candence) & Alex Mayes. Nine great-granchildren, one great-great grandson, sisters Marlene Bray, Imogene Fulcher & family friend Gayle Wright.
