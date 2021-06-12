Angel Torres Escalante, 89 was born in Luxello, Texas. He passed away on Friday, May 14th at home surrounded by family and friends. Angel is survived by his loving wife Patrice of 38 years; sons, Anthony and wife Connie, Gregory and wife Neely, Phillip and wife Pam, Albert and wife Peggy, Scott and wife Elizabeth, daughter Tracye and husband Leo, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and relatives. Angel serviced 10 years in the Air Force and served two tours in the Korean War. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:30am at St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
