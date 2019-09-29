Gladys Fern Krause passed away on September 26, 2019 at the age of 86 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born in New Braunfels, Texas to Frank and Ada Meckel on November 20, 1932. She spent her life in the New Braunfels area and attended New Braunfels High School. She was proud to be a member of the Fighting Unicorn graduating class of 1951. She married Norman Dee Krause on November 21, 1951. Born of this union were children Paul Ross Krause, Cerise Zann Strzelczyk and Glenn Scott Krause. Gladys was a devoted wife and mother and was very active in her community and church. She also worked for local doctors, Karbach and Knuepper for over twenty years. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Ada Meckel, her husband Norman Dee Krause, and her brothers Lawrence Meckel, David Meckel, and Pete Meckel. Gladys is survived by son Paul Krause and wife Denise, daughter Cerise Strzelczyk and husband Michael, and son Glenn Krause and wife Carrie. She is survived by grandchildren Jenny Owen and husband Matthew, Katie Schuetz and husband Tyler, Jordan Krause and wife Tara, Amy Krause, Jessy Krause, Justen Strzelczyk, Cody Krause and Emily Santana, and Josiah Krause and wife Melissa. She is also survived by six great-grand children. In memory of Gladys, donations may be made to Hope Hospice. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Tree of Life Church, 5513 I-35, New Braunfels, TX, 78132. Internment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care shown to Gladys by Hope Hospice and Sundance Senior Care Center.
