Rene F. Flores of New Braunfels passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the age of 53. He was born in New Braunfels, Texas on January 6, 1968 to Paulino and Margarita Flores. He is survived by his mother, Margarita Flores; sister, Sylvia Casarez; son, Rocky Flores; grandsons, Jacob Flores and Rocky Flores Jr.; fiancé, Priscilla Serna; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Paulino Flores and brother, Rudy Flores.
There will be a visitation and service on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 3-9:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Rosary will begin at 5:00 pm with service to immediately follow. Graveside Service will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery on Peace Ave.
