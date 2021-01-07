Our family has decided to postpone the celebration of Tom Casteel’s life to April 14, 2021. This is due to COVID health concerns and our desire to have our friends and family able to celebrate Tom’s life with us. If we have learned anything from Tom, it is that all good things are worth waiting for. We do not want to jeopardize anyone’s health or safety. Thank you all for your continued love and support. I must tell you that your lovely cards, notes and flowers have been very comforting to our family. We hope to see you April 14,2021 at 2 pm at Oakwood Church.
