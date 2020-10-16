Jesse E Gibson left this world peacefully on September 29, 2020 at home in Waxahachie, TX. Born December 1, 1955 in San Marcos, TX to Carlos E Gibson and JoAnn Ellsworth Gibson.
Survived by wife Betty J Gibson, son Dennis Gibson (Cherie), daughter Patricia Scheffel (Michael), 5 grandchildren Layne, Lance and Colin Scheffel, Brynlie & Brett Gibson all of New Braunfels, TX. Mother JoAnn Hansmann of San Marcos, TX; step-mother Juanita Gibson of Harrisburg, IL. Brothers Ray Gibson of San Antonio, TX, Rick Gibson of Carrier Mills, IL, sisters Cindy Gibson of New Braunfels, TX, Gina Gibson of Harrisburg, IL and Angel Gibson of Marion, KY, Sheryl Hattenbach (Michael) of Yorktown, TX, Sherry Hansmann (Jesse Martinez) of San Marcos, Tx. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by grandparents W.A. and Hulda Ellsworth, Winfred Gibson and Christine Ratley, father Gene Gibson, step-father Freddie Hansmann, brothers Dwight Schertz and Robert T Hansmann.
His request upon passing was his body to be donated to the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX which has been granted. No funeral services will take place, a future celebration of life will be planned upon the return of his remains. Any donations can be made to the American Heart Association or charity of your choice.
