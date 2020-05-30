Sharon Manning Evers, age 72, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Austin, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Widen, West Virginia. Sharon M. Evers “Sharon Jo” was born on April 4, 1948 in Widen, West Virginia, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth (Jones) Manning. Sharon married the love of her life Charles “Chuck” Evers on March 14, 1979 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for music and enjoyed arts and crafts. She is survived by her sons: Charles H. Evers II of Canyon Lake, Texas and Robert W. Marcontell of Beaumont, Texas; sister: Patricia Waites of Hot Springs, Arkansas; brother: Robert Manning of Canyon Lake, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles “Chuck” Evers, her brother Jimmy Manning, and her parents Robert and Elizabeth Manning.
