Dorothy Neuse Link of New Braunfels gained her angel wings Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on October 24, 1926 to Egon and Linda Neuse in New Braunfels, Texas. Dorothy married Arno Link Jr. on June 22, 1949 in New Braunfels. Arno and Dorothy celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Dorothy and Arno were avid bowlers, card players, and enjoyed dancing in their younger years; her favorite dance was the Polka. Dorothy was a member of the Barbarossa Bowling Club and the Friedens Church Women’s Guild. She was also a long-time member of Friedens United Church of Christ. She was always busy volunteering at church. Dorothy started her career with the New Braunfels Telephone Company as an operator, worked at local restaurants, and was employed by Clear Springs Catering for many years. Her love for cooking shined bright at work and at home. Dorothy also enjoyed sewing, embroidery, crocheting, and other forms of hand crafts. Although she was employed for many years, the best job she had during her lifetime was being an “Oma” to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and their friends. She baked the best pumpkin roll around, gave the best back scratches, always had a German saying that was appropriate for the situation, spent countless hours shelling pecans by hand, and was always willing to play a challenging game of Rummikub with her grandkids. She loved to decorate her living room at Christmas, and she looked forward to her family’s Christmas Eve celebration tradition. She was a strong German woman, and the matriarch of her family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Arno Link Jr.; sister, Loraine Wetz and husband Arnold; and sister-in-law Leonie Weidner and husband Arno. Dorothy is survived by son, Steven Link (Charlene); daughter, Janet Groth (Walter); daughter, Kay Walker (Bill Braden); daughter, Patricia Lehmann (Erwin III); 10 grandchildren: Justin, Jacob, Amanda, Angela, Mary Katherine, Luke, Mason, Makayla, Casey, Korey; 10 great grandchildren: Jace, Claire, Julianne, James, Katy, Will, Chisom, Aubrynn, Walker, and Oliver; 1 niece, Sharon Schultz and 3 nephews: Phillip Wetz, Andrew Wetz and Dennis Weidner.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Friedens United Church of Christ. Interment will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, Lone Oak Cemetery, or the charity of one’s choice.
