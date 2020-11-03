From a very early age as the oldest of five children in central Illinois, Barbara Ann Canion began her life-long career of caregiving, nursing, and running a household. She graduated from St. John’s School of Nursing in Springfield, IL in 1963 and spent more than 45 years in the field of nursing. Her colleagues remember her as never sitting down during her shifts. Her heart for nursing spilled over in her care for friends and family, whether bandaging the knee of a friend, offering support as a pastor’s wife, or keeping her house as sanitized as a surgical unit. Her favorite role in her later years was caring for her three grandsons. They always could depend on getting a sandwich and a drink from Oma.
After moving to New Braunfels in 2007, she was very active at Cross Lutheran Church, with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Eden Home volunteering, and she loved to line dance with a local club.
Barbara’s heart fought valiantly to the end to keep her alive in her two-year battle with cancer. A few minutes before her death at 12:17pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020, Barbara gently pulled her mouth into a smile because she caught a glimpse of the sparkling, clean place that the Lord had prepared for her.
Barbara was born on October 6, 1942 in Taylorville, IL to Karl Ostermeier and Frances Jenkins Ostermeier. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran in Taylorville. Barbara leaves behind her patient husband of 56 years: Daniel Canion; her three children; Mira, Mark, and Matthew, two daughter-in-laws; Sarah and Kim; three grandchildren; Daniel D., Jordan, and Kyle; and three sisters; Linda McDermith, Karen Kramer, and Virgina Ostermeier. She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Frances Ostermeier and by her brother, Terry Ostermeier.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at Cross Lutheran at 2 PM on Thursday, 2171 Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Cross Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, LWML (https://www.lwml.org/donate-online), or to Hope Hospice in New Braunfels (https://hopehospice.net/donations).To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
