Robert John Bunyard went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born to Luke Theodore Bunyard and Anna Elizabeth Newmann on May 21, 1943. He is survived by his former wife, Susan Bunyard and present wife, Judith Bunyard.
Bob enjoyed volunteering for the Comal Master Gardeners, registering voters, dancing, and working out in the yard with nature.
He grew up on a farm in Connersville, Indiana and was employed at Armco Steel in Middletown, Ohio as a metallurgist and patent agent. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Bob is loved and will be greatly missed by his sons, Britt Bunyard (Heather), and Todd Bunyard (Marilyn); his uncle Frank Bunyard; and his step children, Allegra Shelton, and Chris Carr. He will also be missed by grandchildren, Bailey, Marty, Rachel, Avery, Kyra, Matthew, Madison, and Ellie.
Bob’s burial was at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on August 5, 2020. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
