Dorothy Marie Holder, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at home, in Boerne Texas. She was born the eight of ten children on October 14th, 1938 in Corpus Christi, to Oscar James and Marie Ethel Dunn. Dorothy enjoyed bowling, dancing, a good canasta game and hitting a casino with loose slots. She was an avid reader when she was not watching a good movie. She married Pleas “Pete” S. Holder on July 9th, 1965 and they enjoyed a wonderful fifty-five years together. She is survived by her husband, Pete; a son, Pleas Lee Holder; two grandchildren, Brett Lee Holder and Brittany Nicole Holder; three great grandchildren, Gracie Mae Holder, Alice Marie Rizzo and Tatum Holder; three sisters, Alice J. Duncan and husband Jack, Mary C. Heye, and adopted sister, Anna Werner and husband David; two brothers-in-law, Don Moore, Milton Stolte; three sisters-in-law, Laurel Ann Kane, Mitzi M. Dunn and Marie Dunn. Dorothy had a large family all of which she loved dearly. Her friends encompass every city she had ever lived in, including San Antonio, New Braunfels and Boerne. Family, friends and others whose lives Dorothy touched, please look for a Celebration of Life for Dorothy in the spring time when hopefully it will be safer to meet and share in her memory.
