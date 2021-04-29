Andres A. Avalos, age 78, entered into rest on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Dallas, TX. He was born to Fernando and Julia Avalos on February 4, 1943 in Seguin, TX.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Garcia Avalos; his parents, Fernando and Julia Avalos; his in-laws, Brigido, and Clara Garcia and Juan Casarez.
He is survived by his son, Ramon J. Avalos and his wife, Monica, two grandchildren, Jessica and DiAnna, and his beloved dog Chacha.
He is also survived by his in-laws; Frank Casarez Sr, Robert and Susie Garcia, Ramon and Yolanda Garcia, Joe and Lucy Garcia, Sam and Carmen Gonzales, Sister Estella Garcia, R.M.I., and Irma Garcia.
Gentlemen with the honor of serving as Pall Bearers; Sam Gonzales Jr., Richard Garcia, Andrew Casarez, Frank Casarez Jr., Tony Casarez, and Rick Casarez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel. Recitation of Rosary will begin at 7:00pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
