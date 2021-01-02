Sharon Lee Feekin passed away on Saturday, December 26th, 2020 in Canyon Lake, Texas. She was 74 years old.
Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Sharon attended St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and South High School, graduating in 1964. She met Duane Feekin soon after, and they married in 1965. Sharon worked for Blue Cross of Nebraska and Jostens before moving to Honolulu, Hawaii in 1984, where she and Duane would live for 28 years. While in Hawaii, Sharon worked in the health insurance industry.
In 2011 she and Duane returned from Hawaii and settled in the Texas Hill Country, where they enjoyed the gentle country lifestyle and were members of the North Shore United Methodist Church. In 2012 they joined the Hillcrest Retirement Community in Papillion, Nebraska, where they enjoyed their summer months with their two grandchildren and their winter months in Texas.
Sharon loved to cook and entertain. Her “Nebraska dinners” were well-loved by her family, especially her two grandchildren. She was a voracious reader, who always supported her local libraries. She was also an avid traveler and had visited over 58 countries and 49 states.
Survivors include Duane, her husband of 55 years; her brother Richard Elsinger of Omaha, Nebraska; two sons, Jeff Feekin of Omaha, Nebraska, and Mark (Tiana) Feekin of Honolulu, Hawaii; and two grandchildren Tate and Anaia Feekin of Honolulu, as well as numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Sharon’s wishes were to have her ashes interred at the Omaha National Cemetery on a beautiful spring day when it is safe for all to travel and gather. Friends and relatives will be notified when that date is set.
