Janice Clark, 81, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully at Cambridge Court Assisted Living in Mesquite, Texas on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Janice was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 6, 1940, the daughter of Willie Conra and Rebel Ruth (Burge) Wilson. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, David L. (Buddy) Geigenmiller in San Antonio, Texas.
She was a devoted mother, member of the First Protestant Church in New Braunfels. Janice was a former member of Daughters of American Colonist, DAR Chapter in Clear Lake, Daughters of the War of 1812, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sandra Medley.
She is survived by her husband Wayne Clark; her sons Clint (Tiffany) Clark, and Cameron (Paula) Clark. Sister Dawn Fendley; brother David (Sharon) Geigenmiller. Grandchildren Matthew Clark, Ellie Clark, and Sophia Clark. Nieces Robin (Johnny) Bronikowski; Shannon Massey; Stacy Geigenmiller; Sandra (Caleb) Mallette, London Stone, Robin Roush; nephews Lee Medley, Douglas Dittfurth, and Jon Clark; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will be holding a graveside service at Hill Country Memorial Gardens in New Braunfels on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a favorite charity of one’s choice.
