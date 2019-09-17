Marian Theresa LeBlanc Kimball, 90, went to be her Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in DeQuincy, Louisiana on July 23, 1929 to Lawrence and Rita Kern LeBlanc; the fifth of nine children. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Marian grew up during the Great Depression and WWII, working in the family bottling works business. As a part of her contribution to the war effort during high school, she volunteered to write letters to some of the local boys serving in the military. One of these was a neighbor from two doors down the street who was serving in the Pacific. She and Orvil Kimball began dating on his return from the Navy and married in 1948.
Marian had an unobtrusive and personal passion for her Catholic faith that extended well beyond her attendance at daily Mass for much of her life. During a period of more than 40 years between three of the parishes where she belonged, Marian quietly and voluntarily; but efficiently and devoutly performed behind-the-scenes tasks necessary for the proper conduct of Holy Mass. Her work may have only been known to a few of her fellow parishioners, but were certainly well-known and appreciated by the priests and deacons at Sts. Peter and Paul in New Braunfels, Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson, TX and Queen of Peace in LaMarque, TX. She also served in the Christian Mother’s Altar Society and Catholic Daughters, taught CCD first communion classes, and helped organize and chaperon youth activities during her children’s teen years
Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Orvil V. (OV) Kimball, her parents, siblings Ethel Palma, Elton LeBlanc, Thelma Pinder, Lawrence LeBlanc and Rita Joyce Aucoin. She is survived by her children; Steve Kimball and wife Jackie of Montgomery, TX Dr. Vic Kimball and wife Judy of Beaumont, TX, Teri Kimball Taylor and husband David of New Braunfels and Mary Agnes Sliman of Biloxi, MS and brother James LeBlanc of Baton Rouge, LA; as well as 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family. She will be greatly missed by all.
A visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Thursday, September 19, 2019 beginning at 6:00 PM until 8:30 PM, with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 AM. Entombment will immediately follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. Reception will follow in St. Mary’s fellowship hall at Sts. Peter and Paul. The family requests that any memorial donations be considered to St. Ann’s Christian Mothers’ Altar Society or Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund in honor of Marian L. Kimball.
