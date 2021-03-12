Mike D Ulloa of New Braunfels TX, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday February 23, 2021 at the age of 72.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday March 15,2021 at Gruene Estates. 532 Rock St New Braunfels Tx 78130 at 11:00 am.
Brother Mike as many knew him, was a genuine free spirit. He was a naturally talented carpenter and musician. He devoted himself to reading the Bible and sharing the word of God and loved the opportunity to preach in churches in the surrounding area. He also loved composing music and could often be heard practicing on his keyboard. Mike is survived by his loving family: Mike Ulloa Jr (Juanita) daughter Anissa Villareal (Mark) Six grandchildren Seth, Isaiah, Derek Ulloa :Logan, Cody and Madelyn Villareal. Tow great grandchildren: Bella and William Ulloa. Sisters: Mary Alice U Hernandez (Roy), Dora U Luna (Ramon), Jeanie U Martinez, Sarah U Perez (Ramon) Roxann U McCombs (Ike), Brother Larry Ulloa (Linda) and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Ismael and Josephine D Ulloa. Mike leaves a legacy of generosity, kindness and true friendship to those that knew him.
