Robert Burnett Kerr, 90, of Spring Branch, TX, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2020. Born on Dec. 25, 1929 in Staunton, VA, Robert, known as Bob, was the only child born to Katherine Burnett Kerr and Robert Keeran Kerr. He spent his early childhood in Staunton surrounded by a large extended family. World War II prompted moves, first to Roanoke, VA, next to Arlington, VA and in 1946 to San Antonio, TX. Upon arriving in San Antonio, he and his parents lived, for a season, at the McNay Art Institute. Bob graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1948 and went on to St. Mary’s University where he participated in ROTC and completed a degree in Business. After graduation he accepted a commission in the Army and was sent to Ulm, Germany in 1952 where he served as a lieutenant in the 272nd Field Artillery Battalion. While there he met and married his love, Geraldine Viola Jagers (who was serving with the U.S. Special Services Group) on Feb. 19,1954.
Returning to the U.S. later that year, they lived first in San Antonio, then Victoria, and eventually Dallas where Bob worked in auto and trailer sales. In 1957 he took a position with Philip Carey Manufacturing in Houston, TX. He spent the next 35 years as Plant Superintendent keeping an antique felt mill running - a job tailor made for a gifted mechanic and passionate rube-goldberger and tinkerer. In the midst of his busy career, he and Geri raised 3 children while he continued to pursue his passion for all things mechanical, especially automobiles. Bob also continued his military duties with the 75th MAC as a reservist, attaining the rank of Colonel be-fore retiring in 1986.
In 1992, after retiring from Celotex (formerly Philip Carey), he and Geri fulfilled a longtime goal of living in the Texas hill country and moved to Spring Branch, TX onto what the family affectionately called “The Ranch”. They quickly got involved in the local community and joined St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church. He lived at The Ranch until a brief illness sent him to his forever home.
Robert was preceded in death by an infant son, his wife of 54 years, Geraldine, and youngest son Donald B. Kerr. He is survived by his daughter Kathleen K. Smith and husband David, son Robert J. Kerr and wife Cynthia, his 5 grandchildren (Benjamin K. Smith, Zachary R. Smith and wife Courtney, Erin S. Johnston and husband Kody, Jessica M. Kerr, R.Travis Kerr and wife Emily) and 7 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Celebration and Interment will be held on Sept. 19, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Francis by the Lake,121 Spring Mountain Dr., Canyon Lake, TX 78133.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Salvation Army or charity of your choice.
Commented