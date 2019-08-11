Delia R. Gallegos, 76, of New Braunfels, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 in New Braunfels. Born on January 6, 1943 in New Braunfels, she was the daughter of Juan Reyes, Sr. and Irene Gonzales Reyes.
In addition to her mother, Delia is survived by her husband, Juan Gallegos, Jr.; her children, Enriqueta M. Alvarado, Erlinda Morales, and Javier Morales; grandchildren, Darlene Garza (Steve), Samuel P. Delgado (Michelle), Justin C. Delgado (Sarah), Kevin N. Ramos (Michelle), Rhianna N. Juarez, Javier Morales, Jr. (Cassandra), and Joshua Morales (Becky); sixteen great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sylvia Velasco, Tila Luna, Carmen Moore, Ramiro Reyes, Richard Reyes, Rosa Ramirez, and Virgil Reyes.
Delia was preceded in death by her father, Juan Reyes, Sr.; and brothers, Juan Reyes, Jr., and Alonso Reyes.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented