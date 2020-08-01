Jordan D. Herrera passed away on July 12 2020 in Austin Tx due to complications of Sarcoma Cancer and kidney failure.
He was born at McKenna Hospital in New Braunfels to Domingo Sr. and Gloria Herrera on July 18, 1981.
He enjoyed cooking, playing X Box with friends, taking family outings, and day trips to the coast was a big fan of Dallas Cowboys and the Spurs.
He graduated from Canyon High School 2002.
Preceded in death by his father Domingo Sr, grandparents Raul and Carmen Carrizales, Margarito and Floratina Herrera.
He is survived by his partner Elizabeth Hegwer, daughters Jada Nicole and Jayana (Jerri), brother Domingo Jr. and wife Monica, partners parents Don and Shirley Hegwer, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and best friend, Paul (Paulie) Benavides.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Sarcoma Cancer Society and Kidney Foundation.
Private memorial service at later date.
