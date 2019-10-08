Theresa “Teri” Rhea Radtke, age 76, departed this life on October 5, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas.
She was born on January 3, 1943 in Fort Worth Texas to James A. Whitt and Ann Barrett Whitt. She graduated from Garland High School and attended Texas Tech University. She went on to obtain her nursing degree in Houston TX.
In 1985, Teri married Jerry Radtke in Plano, Texas. After moving from Humble, Texas at the end of her nursing career, she and her husband made New Braunfels, Texas their home over the last 24 years. Teri worked side by side with Jerry assisting him with his Insurance Agency.
As a retired nurse, Teri was a very compassionate person who loved her family and friends dearly. She especially loved to entertain in her home or attend social events in the community. She was a great cook, talented seamstress, enjoyed arts and crafts and loved decorating. She enjoyed the theater, museums, travelling and shopping at Chico’s. She was active in her Church and Sunday School Class. She even became an avid Green Bay Packers Fan Her times with her family and friends were the most valuable to her.
Teri is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Jerry Radtke, her brother Dalton Whitt and wife Mary Ann, her son John Lepo, daughter Debbie Lepo, a stepdaughter Mary Alice Giunta and husband Michael Giunta, two nephews Austin Whitt and Logan Whitt, two grandsons Garet John Lepo and Jaden Giunta, cousins Nancy Walters and husband George, her dog Annie and a multitude of friends who loved her dearly.
A memorial service and celebration of Teri’s life will be held at First United Methodist Church 527 W. San Antonio St. New Braunfels, TX 78130, at 10:00 am, Friday October 11, 2019 at with reception to follow at Wesley Hall at the church.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to: First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels, TX, Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa, WI, or Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo TX.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented