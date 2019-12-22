December 8, 2019 marked the peaceful passing of Robert L. Preiss (68) of Canyon Lake, TX. Robert was a 3rd generation Texas native who was born in San Antonio in December 1951, raised on a farm outside of New Braunfels, and settled in Canyon Lake where he lived for over 44 years.
With German immigrant roots spreading back 4 generations to Martin Preiss who came to New Braunfels in 1856 and settled on the Little Blanco, Robert was proud of the Texas Hill Country and the rich history of the area. He graduated from Canyon High School in 1971, married his wife of 47 years, Denise (Sparkman) Preiss, in 1972, and started a family in 1975. A builder in every sense of the word, Robert spent much of his life creating, whether building furniture at Barkel Furniture, working on a crew with H.B. Zachry constructing power plants, building homes for Helms Lumber Company, or later in his self-employment building homes and working on special projects at Natural Bridge Caverns as R.L. Preiss Construction. Robert’s name isn’t listed on most of the projects he completed throughout his lifetime, but his legacy lives on in the boot prints and fingerprints that are scattered across the Hill County, from the heights of the steel at the power plant in Granite Shoals, down to the depths of the concrete walkways that traverse Natural Bridge Caverns, across the original bank, shopping center, grocery story and professional buildings in Sattler, and through the dozens and dozens of other homes and structures in and around Canyon Lake that he built or remodeled.
Robert appreciated spending his free time hunting, playing golf, and gardening, as he enjoyed having time outdoors and valued the wonderful landscape and opportunity that Texas provided for these activities. Robert, or “Opa” as he was called by his grandchildren, was respected for his ability to make incredible venison smoked sausage and jerky. The last links of Opa’s sausage will be cherished delicacies shared around the Preiss family table this next year.
Active in 9-pin bowling, Robert was a recognized figure in this locally unique activity for well over 40-years, dating back to his teenage years as a pinsetter, and culminating as a multi-time Comal County and Tri-county trophy holder. He genuinely enjoyed the friendly competition and camaraderie experienced at the various bowling alleys in the Tri-county area and was a regular at Fischer Bowling Club for many years.
Robert valued his family and friends and was happy to support them, often exhibiting his love for them by utilizing his many construction talents as an act of service. His belief in supporting generational growth was evidenced by his commitment to provide more opportunity for his children than he had during his childhood and early years. His familial legacy is a testament to his success in this area. Robert will be sorely missed by all those who knew him well, but his presence will live on through his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Robert is survived by his wife, Denise; two sons, R. Michael Preiss with wife Cheryn R. Preiss of Beasley, TX, and Jonathan M. Preiss, of Canyon Lake; four grandchildren, Eleanor R. Preiss, Michaela R. Preiss, William R. Preiss, and Hazel R. Preiss, all of Beasley; and four siblings, Edwin M. Preiss, Jr. of New Braunfels, Caroline Clepper of Canyon Lake, Weldon Preiss and wife Karen of New Braunfels, and Annetta Boos and husband Robert of Seguin. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin M. Preiss, Sr. and Eleanora T. (Syring) Preiss; and two brothers, Lester W. Preiss and Ralph A. Preiss, all of New Braunfels.
The family will not be hosting a memorial service at this time; however, in memory of the joy Robert experienced when friends and family gathered to celebrate, the family is arranging for a cheerful gathering with food, family, and friends after the first of the year.
In lieu of flowers or other tokens, Robert’s family has requested those so moved to acknowledge his love of the outdoors by encouraging people to donate to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation in Robert L. Preiss’ honor by visiting: https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/donations/
