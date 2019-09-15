JoAnn Hawthorne passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born October 6, 1931 in Houston, Texas to Joseph and Helen Vento. JoAnn was a Master Gardner and gourmet cook. She also loved to quilt and travel. She was a wonderful grandmother. Before moving to New Braunfels, she lived in Milan Italy with her daughter Wendi and George and their family.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Helen Vento; her loving husband Billy Charles Hawthorne; son, Mark Hawthorne; brothers, Jay Vento and Anthony Vento; and 9 nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children, Sharon of Hockney, TX.; Tony and wife Gail of Tulsa, OK; Belinda and husband Ronnie of New Braunfels, TX; John of Crystal Beach; Wendi and husband George of New Braunfels; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Lyndsey, Todd, Stephanie, Kellie, Kristen, Dallas, Terri, Korri, Kellie, Kristen, Austin, Audrey, Avery, and Chrissy; 6 great grandchildren: Vyron, Shelby, Sydney, Coleman, Cameron, and Chance; and 5 great-great grandchildren: Kendall, Hailey, Lexi, Jax, and Walker.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home.
