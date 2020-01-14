Leroy H. Braune was born on January 13, 1932 to Egon and Hertha Braune in Zorn, Texas who preceded him in death alongside two of his children, David Leroy and Dale Lawrence Braune. He passed away on January 10, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Jessie McGee Braune, His daughter, Laura Lynn Braune Pawly and Husband Tommy; 4 grandchildren, Trae Pawly, Tamsyn Rossi, David Regan Braune, Damon Rebel Braune: 2 Great grandchildren, Traevyn Rossi and Kash Rossi.
Leroy quit school and went to work at Mission Valley Mills. Leroy met his wife Jessie, also working at the mill in 1949. They were married on December 16, 1950 in New Braunfels. He joined the Marine Reserve in March 1951. When he got out of the service in 1952 he worked again at Mission Valley Mills.
In 1974 he went to work for Pawly Construction. He helped build the Church of Christ in Canyon Lake. He loved to hunt and fish, and growing flowers. The family wishes to thank Kris and Laura Budris for their loving care shown to Leroy in their home.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at the Church of Christ at Canyon Lake with Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the Cranes Mill Cemetery in Startzville.
Commented