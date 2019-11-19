Mary Ann Thompson Sawyer, age 81, and a resident of New Braunfels, passed away at her home on Saturday afternoon, November 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born on September 14, 1938 in St. Paul, KS to the late Alden O. Thompson, Jr and Annie Born Thompson.
Mary Ann and John Sawyer were married on December 3, 1983 in Clear Lake, TX.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband John Sawyer; daughters, Cindy Fumei and husband Osvaldo, Jerri Bell, and Tracy Lewis and husband Mark; step-daughter, Suzanne Boscon and husband Mike; seven grandchildren, Michael Fumei, Giovanni Fumei, Nicole Bell, Isaac Bell, Samuel Lewis, Mia Lewis, and Anna Lumpkin. Lastly, she is survived by her beloved dog, Cookie.
Mary Ann grew up working in her parents’ poultry plant. As an adult, she was a successful real estate broker in Topeka Kansas, where she also taught the classes for the state board licensing exam. Mary Ann was self-employed and owned numerous successful businesses throughout her lifetime.
She cherished her family and was a dedicated mother and grandmother. Everyone benefited from her keen business sense, huge smile, witty sense of humor and genuine love that she gave so freely. The countless lives she touched through her mentoring and friendship was her gift to all she came in contact with.
May you forever rest in peace, our dear mother, wife, and grandmother, until we meet again.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to Hope Hospice and Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
