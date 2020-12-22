Roberta Elise (Pierson) Newman

Date of birth January 21, 1936. Date of death November 20, 2020.
Roberta was born in Durango, Colorado to James Robert Pierson and Kathleen Cullhane Pierson. She attended the same one room school that her mother and grandmother attended near Durango, Colorado until the family moved to Bayfield, Colorado in 1947. Her father was a beekeeper and her mother worked for many years in a Native American craft store and that influenced Roberta’s love for Native American Jewelry. Roberta graduated from Bayfield High School in 1953 and entered nursing school at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix and completed her RN degree in 1957 where she met her husband, Ron Newman. On May 1, 1963 she and Ron were married in Colorado. Their son, Patrick was born in 1964. Roberta and Ron lived in several places before settling in New Braunfels in 1990. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron in 2000 and her brother Ray in 2018. After Ron’s passing, she moved to Vista Village Retirement Community. She is survived by her son, Patrick and his wife Joan and her three granddaughters Jessica Bettencourt, Candace Bettencourt, and Ashley Winters and her husband, Eric, her brother Jim and his wife Grace and her sister in law Winifred Pierson and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. She is also survived by her loving “family” at Vista Village Retirement Community who miss “Bobbie” every day.
Roberta was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother and friend.
There will be a memorial service for Bobbie at Vista Village Retirement Community, 264 Loma Vista, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Vista Village Retirement Community. Her final resting place will be in the Florida Cemetery in Durango, Colorado with her beloved Ron and other loving family members.
