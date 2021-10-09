May 24, 1959 ~ September 30, 2021
Mary Ann Soto passed away on September 30, 2021, at the age of 62. She was born on May 24, 1959, in Seguin, Texas.
She graduated from New Braunfels High School with the Class of 1978. She served as a collector for the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares and was very active within the organization. She enjoyed and was also very active with art therapy at River City Advocates.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos & Vicenta G. Soto, Jr.; her brother, Arthur Soto; and her granddaughter, Lola Rae Jimenez.
She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Gonzales of Live Oak, Texas and Cloriss Ann Soto of Seguin, Texas; brothers, Carlos Soto, III of New Braunfels, Texas, Jesse Soto and wife Georgia of Springfield, Oregon, and Albert Soto and wife Jackie of New Braunfels, Texas; aunts and uncles, Alicia Guerrero of Robstown, Texas, Corinna and Joe Polanco of Seguin, Texas, Ben and Mary Jane Soto of Universal City, Texas; and her grandchildren, Korbin Lindon of San Antonio, Texas, Christian Trujillo of Live Oak, Texas, Benjamin Trujillo and Averi Jimenez, both of Live Oak, Texas.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 11th at 4:00PM, followed by a Service at 4:30PM, at Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas.
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
