Willis E. (Bill) Lowry

Bill Lowry passed away early Saturday morning, May 30, of natural causes.
He was 94 years old.
Born in 1926, he was the first child of Dr. Willis Lowry and Dr. Ruby S. Lowry.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ollie (Nye) Lowry, daughters Linda (Farrell) Gerbode and Thomasine (Nick) Pantazis of Houston, sons Albert (Diana) Lowry of Laredo and Willis (Juli) Lowry of Kingsville. Sister Mary Boone Ervin, Brothers Dr. Tim Lowry and Todd Lowry. He also had 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Raised in Laredo his entire life, he graduated from Martin High School. He attended Texas A&M University for 1 year, and then in early 1944 he left school and joined the U. S. Marine Corps. He saw service in the South Pacific on various fronts and was at Okinawa for the entire 2 month battle.
When the war ended, he returned to Texas A&M University and received a BS in Range Management. He married Ollie in August of 1949. The couple began their life together in Carrizo Springs, Texas. He was working for the Soil Conservation Service and Ollie taught school. They soon returned to Laredo, where he began farming.
In 1966, he began working for the Civil Service branch of the Army and spent 6 years in Illinois. In 1972, he moved his family to New Braunfels and continued his work at Randolph A.F.B. and then at Fort Sam Houston.
His greatest passion was going to their ranch in La Salle County to hunt and to care for his cattle. He leased several pastures around New Braunfels and became very active in Comal County Farm Bureau, serving as President for various terms. He had many great friends in this organization and many fond memories. He loved his family, was very direct and outspoken, but he earned the right to be, as he was one of the last of the Greatest Generation, the likes of which we will never see again.
