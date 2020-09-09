On September 7th, 2020. Reverend Francisco Amaya Llamaz, loving husband and father of seven children, passed away at the age of 88.
Reverend Frank was born on April 18th,1932 to Demas and Alifonsa Llamaz. He worked for Mission Valley Mills for 33 years. He also worked afterwards for the City of New Braunfels Street Dpt.. Rev. Frank Llamaz took an early retirement so he could be in full time ministry. He was blessed with three daughters, Frances, Rosa and Elida and then later married Selia Villanueva. They raised three daughters Diana, Irma and Linda and raised one son Jesse.
Reverend Frank had a passion for serving others and loving God with his whole heart. Reverend Frank Llamaz founded Iglesia Bethel back in 1977. With a handful of teenagers and his family by his side his vision was to reach souls for Jesus Christ. With the love offering of $5.00 from the youth bake sale they planted a seed and that seed grew into what it is today. Through God’s faithfulness, this servant of the Lord would see Iglesia Bethel go through several extensions and additions. Still modest and humble and known to some as “The Church on the West Side.” Reverend Frank’s vision saw the property that used to be known as the “West End Dance Hall” and would envision a house of worship where Christ love would be shown. Reverend Frank loved helping anyone in need and loved his family. In a moment’s notice he would leave to the hospital to pray for someone that was ill or rush to go to help one of us if we had a flat tire or anything else we needed. No matter what time it was day or night. He is known for his compassion, his strong work ethic, his walk with Christ and his love for Jesus.
Reverend Frank was preceded in death by his father, Demas and his mother Alifonsa, his sister Julia and his brother Jose and son-in-law Lupe Dominguez. He is survived by his wife Selia, his seven children Diana Gonzales, Irma Alvarez, Linda Gonzales, Jesse Llamaz, Frances Dominguez, Rosa Howell and Elida Velez. He is also survived by his son-in-laws Joe Gonzales, Rubin Alvarez, Chris Gonzales, Prisco Velez and daughter-in-law Mary Llamaz. He had thirty-three grandchildren, thirty great grandkids and five great-great grandkids. Also, leaving behind several family members, nephews and niece and his church congregation.
During this unprecedented time with the Covid-19 pandemic we will have to conform to the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and due to the large family Reverend Frank Llamaz has we will only have three services for the church congregation and public. As requested by Reverend Frank Llamaz his body will be at Iglesia Bethel 385 N. Grape Street New Braunfels, Texas. There will be a private family service viewing on September 10th, 2020 from 5:15 to 8 pm. The first service for church congregation and public will be on September 11th, 2020 from 11 am to 12 noon. The second service will be held the same day September 11th, 2020 at 6pm to 8pm. Open visitation will begin at 5 pm prior to service. The last service will be on September 12th, 2020 at 10:45am. Afterwards Reverend Frank Llamaz will be laid to rest at the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. This will be a private service for the family of Reverend Llamaz. The funeral staff and the volunteers from Iglesia Bethel will assist with social distancing guidelines, a facial mask must be worn and we respectfully ask to refrain from touching the casket. Flowers may be sent to Iglesia Bethel at 385 N. Grape St. There will be a celebration of life at a later time where both family & friends can come together safely.
