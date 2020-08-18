Brandon Lee Strickland, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1983 in New Braunfels, Texas, to Elizabeth Ann Strickland and Bennett F. Jarisch. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Mark Blankenbeckler. He had one brother, Christopher Ryan Blankenbeckler, one sister, Misty Ann Jetton, and one grandfather, Billy Gary Strickland.
Brandon graduated from New Braunfels High School and joined the United States Army shortly after. After choosing to leave the service, he immediately enrolled in college and graduated from the only garage door university in the country. Brandon became a very successful business owner, opening and operating “Advance Garage Doors” for over fourteen years. Brandon was very kind and had many friends. He was always willing to lend a helpful hand to those in need. He will be truly missed.
Brandon loved the outdoors; learning to hunt and fish at a young age. He loved to rattlesnake hunt, thinning the rattlesnake population so ranchers and farmland could be safe. He loved the coast and to vacation to the beach, where he caught many reds and trout for years.
With a passion for cars, when Brandon was 14 years old, he kicked off his own lawn mowing business and bought his very first car, a 1962 Volkswagen bug. He has owned that same Volkswagen and taken care of it for over 20 years. It is his pride and joy. He built a garage where he enjoyed working on his cars and trucks in his spare time.
Brandon was a Christian and strong believer in God. He would attend Oakwood Baptist Church and was baptized as an adult in the Guadalupe River by Pastor Ray Still, Senior Pastor at Oakwood Baptist Church. Brandon was loved by many and will be greatly missed
Funeral services will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Saturday, August 22nd with visitation at 12:00 PM Noon and the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Immediately following the services, the family will meet at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park for a private family burial.
Commented