Mark Richard Kensing

Mark was born to Richard and Mary (Stover) Kensing in Altus, Oklahoma. He was the fourth child born to Dick and Mary. Mark started school at Will Rogers Elementary in Altus, Oklahoma. The following year, the family moved to New Braunfels, Texas. Mark graduated from New Braunfels High in 1983 and then Texas A&M University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in civ’il engineering. After graduation, he accepted an engineering job with the Texas Highway Department in Waco and later relocated to New Braunfels where he eventually purchased a small welding shop. The welding business was named “KIW”, signifying Kensing Iron Works. His small welding operation began to grow, and with the help of a new business partner (brother Tim) the business evolved into a large metal building manufacturing company. Mark also had a deep love for anything and everything that had an engine and traveled at high speed. This passion led Mark to obtain his pilot’s license and follow his dream of flying aircraft. Mark eventually packed up and left his portion of the metal building business to his brother, relocating to the Philippines where he acquired a commercial pilot position as Captain for a major airline. Mark is preceded in death by his mother, both sets of grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his oldest daughter, Katelyn, a teacher in the Austin area; Ben, a medical student at UTMB; Rebekah a dietetic student at UTSA; and Anna, a freshman at ACU. Also, his father; brother Tracy and his wife Lisa (of Arlington); brother Tim and his wife Kelli (of New Braunfels); and sister Kim and her husband Kevin (of Longview) as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be held at North Point Church in New Braunfels, Texas on Saturday, September 28 at 10:30 AM. Mark’s body was cremated and will be buried in
Mangum, Oklahoma alongside his mother at a later date.
The Kensing family requests that in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
