Brooke Lanette Martin, 38, of New Braunfels, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Born on October 13, 1981 in Richmond, Virginia, she was the daughter of Bobby Christian and Ava Christian Williams.
Brooke came from humble beginnings, growing up in rural Virginia. She was the valedictorian of Brunswick Senior High. She earned a scholarship to Brigham Young University where she received a Bachelor’s of Science. After college, she put a full time career on hold and chose to stay home to raise her three children. She was well known for the ability to refurbish old furniture and her eye for interior design. She had a thriving business she did on the side, when not taking care of the kids. For a brief time she worked with special needs students at Canyon High School. Here she grew to love their unique sense of the world. She was active in the community, especially in her local church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she held several different leadership roles. She was always known to be willing to help anyone in need and lend an ear to a friend.
Brooke is survived by her husband of 18 years, Edward Martin; children, Rory, Spencer and Henry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.
Commented