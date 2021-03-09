Adeline Timmermann Ploetz, age 96 of Seguin, passed away on March 5, 2021. Adeline was born at home in Freiheit, Texas to Max and Hilda Kohlenberg Timmermann. She married Nolan Ploetz in April 1955. They were married for 27 years before Nolan passed away in 1982.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Clarence Timmermann Sr. and her sister, Maxine Ebert.
Survivors include her children, Sharon Frels (Chris); Jeanne Carver, and Terry Ploetz (Lynda), her grandchildren, Kevin Kiel (Alyssa) and Cade Ploetz and great-grandson, Kason Kiel. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
She was a graduate of the 1942 class of New Braunfels High School. Adeline worked as a secretary at Nowotny Insurance Agency before her marriage. Then she became a full-time homemaker. When the children were in school, she began working in the cafeteria at Navarro Elementary. Later she was also the secretary at Grace Lutheran Church.
She loved traveling, bird watching and the Texas coast. But she especially loved her family. She never forgot to send family a card for a birthday, anniversary or any other holiday. In later years, she especially enjoyed Monday mornings with her friends quilting at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. We would especially like to thank the staff of Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for their loving care of our mother during her brief illness.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Kiel, Chris Frels, Ronnie Schneider, Wade Schneider, Allan Bode, Quinn Koehler, Kerry Koehler and Bruce Harborth.
All CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing, and face coverings worn at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Commented