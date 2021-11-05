Darlene Hillert, 52, most recently of Marshall, Arkansas, but a long time resident of central Texas, passed away September 29, 2021 due to complications from cancer. She was in remission from 2018-2021 and she lived every minute. Born in Torrington, Connecticut and spending some of her childhood in Maine, she then lived a majority of her life alongside her husband, Kyle Hillert, in central Texas. They were wed at the family’s ranch in Texas in June of 1997. Together they were ambitious in life and made the move in 2020 to northern Arkansas to a beautiful cattle ranch. She spent her mornings in a rocking chair on the front porch sipping her coffee, talking to the cows and chickens, and her evenings cuddled on the sofa with glass of wine. She is survived by her husband, son Brandon and daughter Samantha Rodriguez and grandchildren Colton and Waylon Rodriguez, Brothers Tom and Mark Huxley, Mother and Father, Patricia and Ron Whelan. She was most known for her friendly and kind nature. She spent most of her life doing her favorite job, being a mom. Her children being the central point of her life, she was both a Girl Scouts Mom and a high school Band Mom. Having survived her first bout with cancer, she was inspired to get a certification in the medical field and was a medical assistant at Northeast Medical Center in San Antonio.
