Danna O’Bryan Huddleston, 66 of New Braunfels, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. Born on July 30, 1953 in Houston, Texas she was the daughter of the late Francis N. O’Bryan and Irma Goodwin O’Bryan from Pasadena, Texas.
Danna is survived by her husband, Dennis L. Huddleston; daughter, Kelsey Huddleston; sister Leigh Ann O’Bryan Dees and her husband Jeff; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Danna graduated from Sam Rayburn High School then went on to obtain her bachelors from Stephen F Austin State University, and her master’s from the University of Houston at Clear Lake. Danna spent her career as an educator where she not only taught kids but also adults.
Danna was a lover of birds of all kinds, especially flamingos. She was a Texas girl through and through, and though she loved flowers she was particularly partial to bluebonnets. Danna had a great sense of humor and could light up any room with her smile and laughter. Danna had strong faith and love for the Lord and will be missed by not only her family but all the friends she made throughout her life.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Guests are encouraged to wear anything that incorporates flamingos or the color pink. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
