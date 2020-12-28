Gerald Schaefer, 77 of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on December 25, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. Gerald is survived by his wife Sharran, daughters Jacqueline Schaefer and Angela and Chris Ibe as well as his greatest joys, his grandchildren, Keegan and Holland Ibe.
Gerald lived life to the fullest with tremendous tenacity. He was a loving father, grandfather and husband. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching wildlife.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or an animal rescue of your choice. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9967276 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
