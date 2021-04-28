1933 - 2021 Leonel Morales 87 “Leo” As he was known by all who knew him passed away, peacefully on March 29, surrounded by his loving family at Connelly Memorial Medical Center in Floresville.
Leonel Was born in McAllen Texas to Jesus Morales and Amelia Reyna on May 23, 1933. He was a veteran with the United States Army served from 1953 to 1955. He was a salesman with butterkrust for 35 years.
His Is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Emilia Morales and a brother Joel Armando Morales.
Leonel is survived by his wife, Carmen Villescas Morales having spent his last 39 years. He has two sons Joshua Morales, Leonel Morales Junior (Donna) Of San Diego, California, stepdaughter Dr. Michelle Meza (Dr. Fausto Meza) Daughters Sylvania Reyna Carlsbad California, Marlene Pearlman Morales, Houston Texas Martha Bannon Colorado, four sisters Gloria Gonzalez, McAllen Texas, Graciela Morales, Lubbock Texas Emilia Saenz savanna Illinois, Aurora Olivares (Salvador)Tulsa Oklahoma
He also had 12 grandchildren Andrew, Julia and Jacob Meza, Noah Morales, Aria and Evan Pearlman-Morales, Lauren, Erica Reyna Emma Lee, Madeline and Ethan Bannon. Several cousins nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked monetary donations be made to wounded warriors family support.
Public Visitation will be held on May 9, 2021 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130 with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00pm. Memorial Mass will be held on May 10, 2021 at 10:00am at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Inurnment will follow at Ft Sam National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 at 11:30am. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10132765 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
Commented